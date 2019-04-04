Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Butler County Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

A six-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire in Butler County. The fire happened in the 100 block of Prairie Lane.

Sheriff Danny Bond has told Alabama News Network the fire happened Tuesday night. A mother and three children were inside. She was able to get two of the children out of a window to safety, but couldn’t save the third child.

Bond says the other two children, who are 11 weeks old and six years old, are undergoing treatment at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. The mother was also receiving hospital treatment.

The State fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation into what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, Butler County School Supt. John Strycker has sent out a prayer request:

“In the past two years, we have experienced tremendous loss on more than one occasion. There is no greater pain for me as a school leader than the loss of a child in my care. Today, we have experienced the loss of an elementary student in a house fire.

I request that our community pray for this family. I already know that we will come together to support this family, but I ask for specific prayer for this family. I also ask that you pray for the safety of all of our children. I believe in prayer and take this request seriously.

Please contact W.O. Parmer Elementary Principal Jackie Thornton, if you would like to contribute anything for the family who has experienced the loss.

Thank you in advance for supporting our school and this family.”

