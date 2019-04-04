Teenage Boy Shot in Montgomery, Lee High School Put on Lockdown
Alabama News Network has confirmed a teenage boy has been shot near Lee High School this morning.
Police say the teen suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound while in the 2800 block of Mallory St.
Police say the circumstances are under investigation.
Police say Lee High School was put on lockdown for a time out of caution due to the proximity. The shooting was not on school property.
Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.