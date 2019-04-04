Troy Athletic Director Jeremy McClain Leaving for Southern Miss

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University has announced that Jeremy McClain, who has been athletic director since 2015, is leaving for a similar position at Southern Mississippi.

“Jeremy McClain is not only a good man — in my opinion, he is one of America’s most promising young leaders in intercollegiate athletics administration,” Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, said in a statement on the Troy University website. “He has done an outstanding job at Troy, and we thank him and his family for their service to our University.”

McClain’s four years was marked with growth both in the classroom and in competition across all of the Trojans’ athletic programs, according to the university. McClain oversaw the construction of the Troy football north end zone facility and led the charge for a restructuring of the Troy Athletics Department. The all-around success was highlighted last season when Troy finished third in the 2017-18 Bubas Cup standings, which is the Sun Belt Conference’s all sport trophy; the best finish in Troy’s 13-year history in the league.

“My family and I want to thank the Troy community for their amazing support and love over the past four years,” McClain said. “We are thankful to so many for making our time here so special. I need to especially thank, Dr. Hawkins, the Board of Trustees, and our athletic staff for their support of, and commitment to, my family and Troy Athletics. Their ability to come together and pursue a common goal has helped this athletic department raise the bar forever. We will miss you all, and Troy will forever be a part of us.”

Over the past three seasons, the Troy football team has caught the eye of the nation with wins at LSU and Nebraska, three bowl victories and the most wins among any program at the Group of Five level. The Trojans broke the glass ceiling in the Sun Belt Conference by becoming the first program in league history to earn a Top 25 ranking after their 9-2 start in 2017.

Troy has set attendance records in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball and soccer during his tenure. Additionally, McClain spearheaded Troy’s expanded presence on the digital side of collegiate athletics. At the forefront, is TROY’s expanded partnership with ESPN3 and ESPN+ for Troy’s self-produced volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball games for broadcast.

Deputy Director of Athletics for Internal Operations and Senior Woman Administrator Sandy Atkins will serve as the interim athletics director, a title she held prior to McClain’s arrival at Troy. An internal committee headed by Dr. Doug Patterson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor and former Vice Chancellor of Troy University, will handle the search for a new director of athletics.

— Information from Troy University