2018 State Auditor Candidate Elliott Lipinsky Facing Felony Charges

by Glenn Halbrooks

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of Elliott Lipinsky, who ran as a Republican candidate for state auditor in 2018.

Marshall says Lipinsky faces three felony charges related to illegally accessing and attempting to access confidential law enforcement records, two of which are related to his opponents in the primary. He surrendered to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on April 3 and was released on bond, according to a statement from Marshall’s office.

Lipinsky, 32, of Pike Road, was formerly a deputy district attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, assigned to Wilcox County.

Lipinsky is charged with two counts of computer tampering for improperly using Alabama’s Law Enforcement Tactical System (LETS), a computer system operated by the State of Alabama, and one count of attempted computer tampering.

Marshall’s office says the computer tampering charges are for illegally viewing confidential information of Stanley Cooke, an opponent of Lipinsky in the auditor’s race, and of Kynesha Adams, also a former deputy district attorney for Wilcox County. The attempted computer tampering charge is for unsuccessfully trying to view confidential information of Jim Zeigler, another of Lipinsky’s opponents in the auditor’s race and the current State Auditor.

Marshall’s office says no further information about the investigation or about Lipinsky’s alleged crimes may be released at this time.

Computer tampering is a class B felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Attempted computer tampering is a class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.