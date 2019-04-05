Central Alabama Crawfish Festival Underway Saturday

by Danielle Wallace

Loads of crawfish will be ready for this weekend’s Central Alabama Crawfish Festival in Selma.

It may only be for one day, but this annual festival is expected to draw thousands to Selma. It’s time to take a bite into a crawfish for Selma’s Central Alabama Crawfish Festival. For some, who will be part of the festival, it will be a first-time experience.

“The messiness, well I’m prepared for that mostly. I guess just the taste and prepared to accept whatever is in my mouth,” says singer, Jess Adams.

“Crawfish is a big type food. People come out from all over to get it that can otherwise get in other places,” says Russell Haskell.

800 pounds of the Cajun style crawfish will be served at the festival that benefits the Selma Lion’s Club’s efforts to give back to charities.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be bringing some folks from Montgomery, bringing some people from the corn-hole in Birmingham, and from some other places,” says Scott Haskell.

Members of the Selma lion’s club are hoping those visitors, come back to Selma year after year.

“We’re always trying to get people from out of our county to come in. That brings revenue in. Obviously Selma and Dallas County need that revenue,” says Scott Haskell.

They say it also, adds to the amount of events in the area.

“By having this event gives the citizens of Selma and Dallas County the opportunity to have something else to do although it’s only one day but we’re trying to do things to reach everyone,” says Scott Haskell.

The festival will run from 9 am until 6 pm Saturday, April 6th. Admission is $5.