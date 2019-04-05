MPD: Teen Arrested After Bringing Toy Gun on School Bus

Montgomery Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with possession of a weapon on school property after they say he brought a toy gun onto a Montgomery Public Schools bus Friday morning.

The teen was also charged with harassment after a dispute with a female student while they waited to get on the bus.  Police say they stopped the bus after receiving a report from a parent.  They say the teen showed the toy gun to other students, but did not use it in a threatening manner.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools tells Alabama News Network the bus was headed to Jefferson Davis High School.

