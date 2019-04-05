Scattered Rain and Storms Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: The weather will be very mild with highs in the upper 70s, and we should see more clouds than sun through out the day. We will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast as well as these will be possible at anytime.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warm and moist air mass will be in place across Alabama; we should see highs both days in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Also both days there is the risk of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms at just about anytime. Late Sunday, showers and storms could become more numerous with the approach of an upper-level trough which will be responsible for the threat of severe weather to the west of the state.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms are expected Monday and some of those storms could be on the strong side as ample instability and upper-level support will be in place across the state. Drier air moves back into the state for Tuesday and Wednesday and these two days look to be dry with more sun than clouds and highs should be in the 80s. For the second half of next week, a strong low pressure will track from the Plains into the Midwest, but the models show limited moisture return with this system, so for now, there could be a few scattered showers Thursday and Friday, but it looks like most of us will be staying dry. However, if moisture return is greater, then the threat for rain and strong storms will increase.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan