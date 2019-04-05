Scattered Showers And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a warm day with a few breaks of sun and an overall low coverage of rain. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder remain possible this evening and overnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s at 7PM. Temperatures fall into the mid 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s.

The overall coverage of rain and storms now looks pretty low for Saturday AND Sunday. We’ll start with Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible at just about any time during the day. Any storms that form are not expected to be severe. Otherwise it’ll be a mostly cloudy day, but some breaks of sunshine here and there are certainly possible. Afternoon temps warm to around 80°. Saturday night lows only fall into the mid 60s.

For Sunday, scattered showers appear mostly likely during the morning. For the afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds. We may not see any more rain arrive until late Sunday night. There’s a chance that some of the storms to our west Saturday afternoon could still be strong and/or severe as they move into Alabama on Sunday night. Forecast confidence is low on that end, but we’ll watch it closely. Sunday afternoon high temperatures warm into the low 80s.

Rain and storms are likely again on Monday as a storm system swings through. We may have to watch that system for severe weather potential, but the storm prediction center doesn’t indicate a threat for our area at this time. Some showers linger next Tuesday, but we should finally get a dry day on Wednesday. Next Thursday remains intriguing, because although a fairly strong storm system takes shape across the central United States, there may not be any quality moisture return in our area. That means we could see little or not rain Thursday as a front sweeps through. It’s still a long way out, and plenty could change between now and then.

Expect cooler temperatures late next week/early next weekend. Current forecast highs are in the 70s Friday and Saturday, with lows in the 50s.