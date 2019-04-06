A Few Storms Tonight; Mainly Dry Sunday

by Ben Lang

Full video forecast available on Facebook.

Scattered showers and storms developed near a warm front this afternoon. The front continues to lift north tonight, and that means the focus of rain and thunderstorm activity moves north as well. An isolated shower or storm remains possible overnight, but any that form should be sub-severe. Temperatures remain warm this evening, possibly still in the upper 60s by 11 PM. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 50s.

Sunday starts with a mainly cloudy sky and possibly some fog. Winds should be high enough that fog won’t be a big issue. The clouds begin to break by the afternoon, and much of Sunday should be dry. It will be a very warm day, with highs in the mid 80s. Rain and possibly some storms arrive late Sunday night, but no severe weather is expected.

Rain and storms will be more widespread Monday, as another storm system rolls our way from the west. The storm prediction center places Alabama under a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather. The main threat currently looks like straight line winds of 60 mph+, but we’ll get a better idea of the severe weather threat closer to Monday.

The storms system departs Tuesday, but clouds and scattered wrap-around showers from exiting system continue. Tuesday still looks pretty warm, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine should return Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Another storm system sweeps through the central United States on Thursday, but moisture return in south Alabama is questionable ahead of that system. Friday could be dry, but another system head our way next weekend with another round of rain/storms.