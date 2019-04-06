Auburn’s Season Ends With 1-Point Loss to Virginia In Final Four

by Darrell Puckett

5-seed Auburn saw their magical season come to a close Saturday evening as the Tigers fell to one-seed Virginia 63-62 in the Final Four. Virginia guard Kyle Guy was fouled, while shooting a 3-point shot with one second remaining trailing 62-60. Guy would make all three free-throws to take the one-point lead. Tigers would manage one last full-court shot with 0.6 seconds left in the game, but would come up short.

Auburn will end the season at 30-10 overall, a school record, and will make history as the first school from the state of Alabama to reach the NCAA Men’s Final Four.