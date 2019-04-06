Today is 13th Anniversary of a Missing Alabama Man’s Disappearance

by Tim Lennox

From the family’s website:

“Harris was last seen April 5, 2006. He was en route from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama at the time, driving a gray two-door 1992 Acura Integra with Alabama license plates numbered CR 1428. Harris planned to visit a cousin in Montgomery. He never arrived there and has never been heard from again. Four days after he vanished, his car was found abandoned in the 3500 block of Rosa L. Parks Avenue, near Davis Elementary School. There was blood in the trunk, but no indication of Harris’s whereabouts.

Foul play is suspected in Harris’s case; authorities believe he may have been taken against his will. At the time of his disappearance, he was employed as a barber at Master Cuts in the Eastdale Mall, and lived in Collirene, Alabama. His family says he enjoyed his job and it is uncharacteristic of him to leave without warning. Harris’s case remains unsolved.

Investigating Agency

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact:

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department

334-548-2222

OR

Montgomery Police Department

334-241-2651