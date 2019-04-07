Rainy Monday

by Matt Breland

Expect partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs reaching the lower 80s and by night time we should see temperatures fall into the lower 60s Monday is looking like a mostly rainy/stormy setup. Widespread rain showers will be all around central/south Alabama during a majority of the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and then we will see cooler weather that night with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday may still have a few lingering showers during the morning hours but sunshine should prevail by the afternoon and that will last till Friday which is when we could see a return of isolated showers.