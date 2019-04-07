Thousands of Photo Portraits on Display

by Tim Lennox

The photos are being plastered onto the building at the foot of Dexter Avenue near the fountain. The building was targeted to become the new main Montgomery library, but funding difficulties blocked it. The current owners have not said what they plan to do with the building.

The photos are of area residents who volunteered to have their photos taken and enlarged.

J.R. has made similar installations in other countries with the goal of having communities realize their identity.

The project will continue all week.

More about the artist is here.

Hey, isn’t that the guy on TV? (-: