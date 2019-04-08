A Few Strong/Severe Storms Through Monday Evening

by Ben Lang

Its a cloudy and muggy day in central and south Alabama. Rain and storms also dot the radar at midday, and we’ll see more activity develop this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, with straight line winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. There is an isolated tornado threat for the south half of the state, so we’ll keep a close eye on the radar through this evening. The severe weather threat should end overnight, but showers and some storms remain likely. Overnight lows remain in the 60s.

Showers and some storms continue into Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow. The upper level and surface low depart to the east Tuesday afternoon, ending rain chances west to east. We may see some sunshine before sunset Tuesday evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns in full Wednesday. It looks like a great spring day, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday looks mainly dry, but there will likely be more clouds in the sky. A front rolls our way late Thursday/Friday, likely producing a line of showers as it moves through. Severe weather is not expected from that front.

We’ll keep an eye on the next storms system this weekend. Some storms on Sunday in particular could be strong to severe, but its still a long way away, and plenty will change between now and then. After that system departs, temperatures could be a touch cooler early next week.