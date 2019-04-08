Heating Up Midweek !

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms will be possible through tonight into Tuesday. An area of low pressure over MS is moving eastward and this is generating storm development. The storm threat will shift into our area this evening. Some storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Rain and storms will continue into our Tuesday but improving weather conditions are on the way for midweek. Abundant sunshine returns and temps respond. Afternoon highs will manage low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We head back into an active weather late week and over the weekend. A couple of disturbances move through the area and each will be capable of storms. The way it looks now, the stronger storm threat will favor Sunday. This will need to watched through the week. In the mean time, we get a little taste of summer-like heat coming our way midweek.