Local Teachers Named Finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year
Dedicated and highly skilled teachers are essential for our state to continue achieving academic excellence – preparing the nation’s next generation of top professionals. These 16 outstanding educators selected as finalists for the Alabama 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year, exemplify these qualities.
Each has excelled in the classroom and is preparing all students for success through mentorship, innovative classroom instruction, and a personal commitment to academic achievement. These educators exemplify the teaching profession at its best!
This year’s 16 state finalists have emerged from a group of over 140 highly skilled educators who submitted official applications. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is one of our state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs.
Alabama State Department of Education – 2019-2020 District Teachers of the Year
J. Scott Parks
Saraland Elementary School
Saraland City School System
District I Elementary Teacher of the Year
Kathy Hughes
Spanish Fort High School
Baldwin County School System
District I Secondary Teacher of the Year
Laura G. Traylor
Joseph W. Lisenby Primary School
Ozark City School System
District II Elementary Teacher of the Year
Jacque Middleton
Auburn High School
Auburn City School System
District II Secondary Teacher of the Year
Vickey Glover Bailey
Chelsea Park Elementary School
Shelby County School System
District III Elementary Teacher of the Year
Kimberly Lee Mitchell
Talladega Career Technical Center
Talladega City School System
District III Secondary Teacher of the Year
Abby Becker
Hall-Kent Elementary School
Homewood City School System
District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year
Stephanie Huffman
McAdory High School
Jefferson County School System
District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year
Catherine Anne Kenny
Pike Road Middle School
Pike Road City School System
District V Elementary Teacher of the Year
Mashika Tempero-Culliver
Selma High School
Selma City School System
District V Secondary Teacher of the Year
Leslie Hughes
Walter M. Kennedy School
Pell City School System
District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year
Valerie Curtis
Pell City High School
Pell City School System
District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year
Ana Carolina Behel
Weeden Elementary School
Florence City School System
District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year
Pamela Sims Pugh
Mountain Brook Junior High School
Mountain Brook City School System
District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year
Jennifer Perkinson
Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School
Huntsville City School System
District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year
Leah McRae
James Clemens High School
Madison City School System
District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year
This pool of outstanding educators will soon be narrowed down to the Top Four.
The 2019-2020 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced at a special ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-timeambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
Reflecting on her experiences as the most recently announced finalist and Alabama’s current Teacher of the Year, Zestlan Simmons said, “Congratulations to these 16 innovative educators, who have been selected to represent our local districts and school regions. These wonderful teachers are elevating our profession to new levels. They are working hard every day to ensure all students are prepared for success.”