Local Teachers Named Finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

16 outstanding educators selected as finalists for the Alabama 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year, exemplify these qualities. Dedicated and highly skilled teachers are essential for our state to continue achieving academic excellence – preparing the nation’s next generation of top professionals. Theseselected as finalists for the, exemplify these qualities.

Each has excelled in the classroom and is preparing all students for success through mentorship, innovative classroom instruction, and a personal commitment to academic achievement. These educators exemplify the teaching profession at its best!

This year’s 16 state finalists have emerged from a group of over 140 highly skilled educators who submitted official applications. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is one of our state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs.

Alabama State Department of Education – 2019-2020 District Teachers of the Year

J. Scott Parks

Saraland Elementary School

Saraland City School System

District I Elementary Teacher of the Year

Kathy Hughes

Spanish Fort High School

Baldwin County School System

District I Secondary Teacher of the Year

Laura G. Traylor

Joseph W. Lisenby Primary School

Ozark City School System

District II Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jacque Middleton

Auburn High School

Auburn City School System

District II Secondary Teacher of the Year

Vickey Glover Bailey

Chelsea Park Elementary School

Shelby County School System

District III Elementary Teacher of the Year

Kimberly Lee Mitchell

Talladega Career Technical Center

Talladega City School System

District III Secondary Teacher of the Year

Abby Becker

Hall-Kent Elementary School

Homewood City School System

District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Huffman

McAdory High School

Jefferson County School System

District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year

Catherine Anne Kenny

Pike Road Middle School

Pike Road City School System

District V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Mashika Tempero-Culliver

Selma High School

Selma City School System

District V Secondary Teacher of the Year

Leslie Hughes

Walter M. Kennedy School

Pell City School System

District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year

Valerie Curtis

Pell City High School

Pell City School System

District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year

Ana Carolina Behel

Weeden Elementary School

Florence City School System

District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Pamela Sims Pugh

Mountain Brook Junior High School

Mountain Brook City School System

District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year

Jennifer Perkinson

Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School

Huntsville City School System

District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Leah McRae

James Clemens High School

Madison City School System

District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

This pool of outstanding educators will soon be narrowed down to the Top Four.

The 2019-2020 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced at a special ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery.