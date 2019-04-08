Pike County Salvation Army Getting Ready for Empty Bowls Luncheon

by Justin Walker

The Pike County Salvation Army is doing its part to make sure residents don’t go hungry.

The non-profit is getting ready for its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.

The event will take place this Friday, April 12th, from 11 AM- 2PM at Bush Memorial Baptist Church in Troy.

The purchase of a $20 ticket will include an all-you-can-soup lunch, entertainment and a hand-crafted clay bowl.

Some of the donated clay and glass bowls will be auctioned off with all proceeds from the event benefitting the food bank.

“People don’t realize that we have people right here in Troy, Alabama that are hungry. but we do,” Director Kim May says. “So this is all about feeding the hungry. We don’t want anyone in our community to have an empty bowl.”

This marks the tenth year of the event.

