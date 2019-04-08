Rain & Strong Storms Possible

by Ryan Stinnett

STORMY MONDAY: All of Alabama is under some threat for severe storms today. For South/Central Alabama, there is a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms for our Monday.

Rain and storms will be possible at just about anytime today with such a warm, moist air mass in place across the state. The main threat for strong storms looks to be this afternoon and evening hours across the area. All modes of severe weather are possible, with damaging wind gusts and hail the main concern. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

REST OF WEEK: Lingering showers and storms are expected Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s, but some clouds will begin to push into the area on Thursday. We stay dry throughout the day but the threat for showers and some storms return late Thursday night and into Friday morning, but by the Friday afternoon, we should be drying out. Thursday’s highs will be in the lower 80s. On Friday, highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Another low will develop off to our southwest on Saturday and will push across the area throughout the day on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in nature on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be stormy with plenty of instability in place, this could be another strong storm setup. Highs on both days will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan