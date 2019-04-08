Sweep of Dallas Co. Jail Uncovers Contraband

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff Office is stepping up security at the county jail — after a random security sweep uncovers a bunch of illegal contraband at the facility.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says weapons — drugs — and other illegal contraband were found Friday during the sweep.

Granthum says the policies that are in place to prevent contraband from getting into the jail — are now under review.

He says any changes that need to be made — to make sure the facility is safe and secure — will be made.

“I’m glad that we found it, don’t get me wrong, but I’m ashamed that it’s in our jail. That’s one thing I want to do, I want to clean our jail up,” he said.

District attorney Michael Jackson says the sweep was long overdue.

“For years you could get higher inside the jail than you could on the streets,” said Jackson.

The Dallas County Jail currently has about 130 inmates. It can hold about 320 inmates at capacity.