Three Indicted in Child Abuse Case with Boy Chained Up in Prattville Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Danielle Nicole Martin

2/3 Joshua David Martin

3/3 Vickie Seale Higginbotham





According Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, three people have been indicted on aggravated child abuse charges. Danielle Nicole Martin (mother), Joshua David Martin (step-father), and Vickie Seale Higginbotham (grandmother) all face aggravated child abuse charges.

This is in relation to child abuse case where a 13-year-boy was chained up at a home on County Road 46 in Prattville last year.

All remain in jail on 60,000 bonds

