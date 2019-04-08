Three Indicted in Child Abuse Case with Boy Chained Up in Prattville Home
According Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, three people have been indicted on aggravated child abuse charges. Danielle Nicole Martin (mother), Joshua David Martin (step-father), and Vickie Seale Higginbotham (grandmother) all face aggravated child abuse charges.
This is in relation to child abuse case where a 13-year-boy was chained up at a home on County Road 46 in Prattville last year.
All remain in jail on 60,000 bonds
.