Lingering Rain Today, Dry & Very Warm Midweek

by Ryan Stinnett

We are forecasting lingering showers and storms through the day as a low moves across the state. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs generally in the upper 70s. The rain and storms will come to an end and the sky should begin to gradually clear during this evening and into the overnight hours as drier air moves in from the northwest. Tonight will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Dry weather and sunshine return in full supply Wednesday and Thursday, and these two days will be very warm with a high in the mid 80s. A cold front will bring a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two through the state late Thursday night into Friday. It still looks like moisture will be very limited, and severe storms are not expected. The rain and storm threat should end early Friday and we should see some clearing Friday afternoon with a high in the upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now it looks like a wet and active weekend of weather for the state. On Saturday, a dynamic storm system will be developing to our west and will bring rain and storms to the state over the weekend. Rain is possible Saturday and we will have a chance of stronger thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday as the system move towards Alabama. It does look as though this could produce some severe weather for the state, but it remain too early to define the threats and timing due to model inconsistency. Highs this weekend should be in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan