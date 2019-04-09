Quiet Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

We are heading into a few days of warm and quiet weather around here. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps climbing into the mid 80s for highs. Overnight temps only fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A frontal boundary will clip the region on Friday. A few spots could see a shower or t-storm during the afternoon hours. We’re in between systems on Saturday but scat’d showers and storms will continue to be a threat. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us Sunday. This system will help kick off more rain and storms. Some of these could be strong to severe. We will be monitoring the development of this system throughout the week.