Scattered Showers Today; Sunshine Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Its a mainly cloudy day with spotty shower activity spread across the southern half of Alabama. These showers are the product of a surface and upper level low spinning over southwest Alabama. The low shifts to our east overnight, bringing an end to the showers with a gradually clearing sky. For today, expect more spotty nuisance showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures fall through the 60s between 7 and 11 PM, and cool into the upper 50s overnight.

Wednesday looks like a very nice April day. Highs warm into the mid 80s, with sunshine expected from start to finish. Thursday looks mainly dry with highs in the mid 80s again, but a front rolls our way late Thursday night/Friday. At this time, moisture return looks very limited ahead of the front. We may just see a brief line of showers as the front sweeps through. The front stalls in the gulf of mexico late this week, then lifts back north as a warm front Saturday. Some scattered showers are possible as that occurs, but Saturday doesn’t appear to be a washout.

Rain and storms are likely Sunday, and this is a system we’ll need to watch closely. At this time, severe weather certainly looks possible. It’s a long way away, and plenty could change between now and then, but stay up-to-date on our forecasts this week. Next week trends drier with slightly cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday.