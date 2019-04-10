80+ Degree Heat !

by Shane Butler

A rather quiet and warm weather pattern remains in place through Saturday. Temps will manage low to mid 80s each afternoon. Overnight temps only drop into the lower 60s. Moisture starts to creep back into the area Thursday afternoon and a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. The chance for those afternoon showers/storms will increase slightly both Friday and Saturday. Another frontal boundary heads our way on Sunday. Rain and storms will develop ahead and along the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threats damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. We could see some storms arrive earlier so the window of opportunity runs from late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Make sure you have our weather app downloaded to your phone. Just go to the app store and search ANN Weather. The storms depart later Sunday and it’s back to sunny but slightly cooler conditions early next week. Next round of storms should move into the area around the middle of next week.