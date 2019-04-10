Dry And Warm Thursday, Spotty Showers Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a very warm day in central and south Alabama. The southern half of the state is cloudless, and it’ll likely remain that way through the rest of the evening. Expect a clear sky, with temperatures in the 70s between 7 and 11 PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s.

Expect more sunshine Thursday morning, though we’ll see clouds increase during the day. Short-range models show a tiny bit of moisture available tomorrow afternoon. While a VERY isolated light shower isn’t completely out of the question, for all intents and purposes, Thursday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday afternoon’s high temperatures warm into the mid 80s again. A cold front swings through the central United States on Thursday, arriving in north Alabama Thursday night or Friday. Scattered showers are possible at times on Friday, with the front stalling in the state. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 80s.

Rain and storms are likely this weekend. Saturday features more of a scattered shower variety with the stalled out front still nearby. More widespread rain and storms are likely Sunday, as a potent storm system rolls our way. Severe weather is still on the table, anytime after midnight Saturday night through Wednesday afternoon. The severe threat may be a little lower west of I-65, with storms arriving during the morning while instability is lower. Most of the storms shift west of I-65 during the afternoon, when instability is higher. It’s still an evolving situation, and plenty will change between now and Sunday. Stay up-to-date on our forecast through the rest of the week.

It’ll be slightly cooler but dry early next week, with some sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs are currently forecast in the 70s both days, with lows in the 50s. Another storms system heads our way late next Wednesday into Thursday, and this may need to be monitored for severe weather potential also.