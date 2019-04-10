Former Press Secretary for Gov. Ivey Running for House District 74 Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former spokesman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is joining a crowded field in a special election to fill a Montgomery legislative seat.

Daniel Sparkman qualified with the Alabama Republican Party to run for House District 74. The seat is vacant following the death of Republican Rep. Dimitri Polizos last month.

Sparkman resigned from the governor’s communications office last week.

Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner, Jay King and Charlotte Meadows also qualified to run in the Republican primary to fill the seat.

The Republican primary winner will face Rayford Mack, the only Democrat to join the race.

Qualifying closed Tuesday.

Former Governor's Press Secretary Daniel Sparkman announces his candidacy for House District 74.

