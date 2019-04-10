Group Lobbies Legislature to Strike Down Gun Bills

by Jerome Jones

For the second year in a row, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America were at the state house.

It was part of their annual advocacy day. members urged lawmakers to vote no to Senate Bill 4, House Bill 336. The bill would allow concealed carry of a handgun without a permit. Right now in Alabama in order to carry a concealed weapon a person must possess a concealed carry permit.

The second bill the group is lobbying against is House Bill 49. This bill is an expansion on Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law. It includes language that would allow members of a religious group to use deadly force in the event of a perceived threat.

Mom’s Demand Action argue that the bill does not stop in the church, but extends that right to regard any religious issue.

According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama ranks second in the nation in gun deaths. Members of Mom’s Demand Action say that the numbers will ris