Selma City Treasurer Battle in the Hands of a Judge

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma City Treasurer Renita Wade has been on paid administrative leave for about the last six months.

Wednesday morning Wade was in court — fighting to go back to work.

Wade has been removed from the treasurer’s job by the mayor — and reinstated by the city council — three times.

Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips is Wade’s lawyer.

“And we’re asking the judge to put an end to this and to declare the authority that the city council has a right to call this shot,” he said.

McPhillips says Circuit Judge Don McMillan is expected to make a ruling in the case on Monday.

We reached out to the mayor’s office about the case and were told they had no comment.