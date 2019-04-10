Selma City Treasurer Battle in the Hands of a Judge
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Selma City Treasurer Renita Wade has been on paid administrative leave for about the last six months.
Wednesday morning Wade was in court — fighting to go back to work.
Wade has been removed from the treasurer’s job by the mayor — and reinstated by the city council — three times.
Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips is Wade’s lawyer.
“And we’re asking the judge to put an end to this and to declare the authority that the city council has a right to call this shot,” he said.
McPhillips says Circuit Judge Don McMillan is expected to make a ruling in the case on Monday.
We reached out to the mayor’s office about the case and were told they had no comment.