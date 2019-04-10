Very Warm Wednesday; Weekend Storm Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Sunshine returns in full supply today and it will be very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Thursday will be very warm as well with mid 80s expected again; it will be a breezy day and we are going to see more clouds as cold front approaches the state. This front will bring a chance of showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm or two to the state late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The main dynamics will be well to the north and with limited moisture, we are not expecting any issues with severe storms. For Friday, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers; highs in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The Friday front will lift back north as a warm front Saturday, and as it does, we are expecting the risk of scattered showers and storms across the state. A few of these could be on the strong side as a warm and moist air mass will be in place across the state, but for now we are not expecting severe storms. It won’t rain all day and we should a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Also on Saturday, a very dynamic storm system will be developing to our west and will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to the state late Saturday night into Sunday as the system moves east. Already, the SPC has defined a risk of severe storms for Central Alabama on their “Day 5” convective outlook.

With current model data output, it looks as though there could be a significant risk of severe thunderstorms with this system Sunday. It also looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible, which includes damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Still a lot to watch in the coming days with this system, but just keep this storm threat in mind when making plans for this Palm Sunday weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend system will move out late Sunday and the first half of next week will be dry and and very nice. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s, and early morning lows will likely drop into the lower 50s. For the middle part of the week, it looks like another robust storm system could bring rain and strong storms back to the state during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe.

Have a great day!

Ryan