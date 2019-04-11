Another Very Warm Day

by Ryan Stinnett

Much of today will be nice and very warm but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. We could see a few stray showers later today, but most of us will be staying dry. Highs today will once again be in the mid 80s. Rain chances will increase some during the overnight and through the morning hours on Friday as a front will be approaching the state. This will not be a big rain producer for the area as rainfall amounts with this system will be less than 1/4-inch across the area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

STORMS THIS WEEKEND: The front will lift northward Saturday as a warm front, and this should fire off some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. To the west Saturday, widespread severe weather is expected and these strong to potentially severe storms will begin to move into the area from the west late Saturday night into Sunday. The SPC has extreme western parts of the area in a severe weather risk on their day 3 outlook (valid late Saturday night through early morning Sunday).

In the day 4 outlook (Sunday morning through Sunday night), most of Alabama is included in a threat for severe weather.

At this point, the best window for stronger to severe storms will be from 12:00 am through 4:00 pm Sunday as the storms move through the state. We’ll have a better idea on timing and exact threats as we get closer to the weekend, but we know that all modes of severe weather look to be possible at this point, and that includes hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Now is the time to be ready for severe weather. If you do not have a weather emergency supply kit ready to go, now is the time to make one. Have a safety plan ready to act if your location goes under a warning, and talk it over with family members to make sure they know what to do. Never rely on sirens for your source of receiving warnings. Enable the WEAs (Wireless Emergency Alerts) on your cellphones, download the Alabama News Network Weather App (search “ANN Weather” in your App store) and have an NOAA WeatherRadio for your home.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look to be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s to the lower 80s, but it looks like another round of severe weather will be possible as we approach on next Thursday.

