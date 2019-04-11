Holocaust Survivors at AUM

by Jerome Jones

Max Herzel and Riva Hirsch both have chilling stories of what happened to them as children.

They tell their stories at schools around the country because they want people to know the truth about the horrors and hatred of nazi Germany.

Both say to recall the stories of the Holocaust is emotional and bring up painful memories, but it must be talked about it to make sure it never happens again.

Some 6 million people were murdered during the holocaust, and gruesome experiments were carried out on people. This was Hitlers vision and an effort to eliminate the Jewish , which were undesirables in his eyes.