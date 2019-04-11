House Approves Bill to Ticket Motorists for Lingering in Left Lane on Interstate
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to ticket motorists who unnecessarily linger in the left lane on the interstate.
Dubbed the “Anti-Road Rage Act,” the measure says motorists could be ticketed for driving more than a mile-and-a-half in the leftmost lane without passing another vehicle. The bill has a number of exceptions such as when there is traffic congestion or bad weather.
Representatives voted 61-24 for the bill Thursday. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Phillip Pettus, said left-lane driving motorists become a safety hazard and enrage drivers behind them causing more safety risks. Pettus is a former state trooper.
Some lawmakers questioned the enforceability of the measure.
