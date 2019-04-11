Lawmakers Seek Limits on Payday Loan Industry

by Alabama News Network Staff

Payday lending customers would have longer to repay their loans under a proposal supporters hope will win approval after years of stalled reform efforts.

Advocacy groups on Thursday urged lawmakers to support the measure they said will give borrowers a fighting chance to repay the loans.

Proposed legislation would give borrowers 30 days to repay a loan instead of as little as 10 days.

Supporters of the bill said the loans become debt traps with annualized interest rates of up to 456%.

Industry representatives have maintained that the loans provide a needed financial help.

Alabama Arise and the Appleseed Center, groups that support reforms, said a state database shows more than 200,000 Alabamians took payday loans in one year. Most of those people took out multiple loans.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)