Mainly Dry Today, Spotty Showers & More Cloudy Friday

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another mainly sunny start across central and south Alabama. Temperatures warm to the mid and upper 80s again today, with a few more clouds in the sky. We’ll experience plenty of sunshine, but there’s a very small chance for a brief, spotty shower this afternoon, but the vast majority of the area stays dry. Temperatures remain in the 70s for much of the evening. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s, with clouds increasing overnight.

Friday begins with much more clouds in the sky. A front enters northwest Alabama tomorrow, but stalls out across the northwest part of the state. Spotty showers are possible through the day, but overall rain coverage and rain totals stay low. Friday night lows settle into the low 60s by early Saturday morning.

This weekend features more rain and storms, particularly on Sunday. For Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Spotty showers are also possible, but with Friday’s front stalling well to our north, the focus for heavier rain and storms remains there as well. A powerful storm system rolls our way Sunday. By Sunday morning, widespread rain and storms are likely in west Alabama. These storms could be severe, with a threat for strong straight line winds and also tornadoes. The storms transition east of I-65 by the afternoon.

Dry weather returns on Monday with the weekend storm system well east of the area. It looks cooler, but near normal early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Another storm system rolls our way late next Wednesday into Thursday. That system may need to be monitored for severe storm potential also, but at this point its too early to dive into much detail.