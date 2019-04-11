Man Convicted in Grass-Cutting Killing in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jurors in Autauga County have convicted a man of killing his brother-in-law in a dispute that began over grass cutting.

75-year-old Joseph H. Huffman has been found guilty of murder in the gunshot killing of 59-year-old John Brown in July 2017.

Huffman had argued he shot the man in self-defense. He claims Brown attacked him. But a taped interview showed that Huffman appeared to say he “whacked” the other man for being on his land.

A judge has scheduled Huffman’s sentencing for May 16. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life.

