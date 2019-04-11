Montgomery Music Therapy Project Helping Autistic Children

by Danielle Wallace

Around 40,000 people in Alabama are impacted by autism. Some of those are children that a local non-profit is trying to help.

Spectrum jam is a new music therapy project for autistic children. The project is part of Meow Cares in Montgomery. Terrance Baldwin, executive director of Meow Cares says there are a number of reasons why he started the project.

“I feel like it’s the responsibility of all of our private businesses to cater to those with special needs and so me knowing those therapeutic powers of music I wanted to open up to people with special needs and hopefully we can make the world a better place through music,” says Baldwin.

From improving cognitive skills to increasing self confidence, Baldwin says most of the children, like 17-year-old Jayden Miller, respond well to the project.

“It’s been scientifically proven that just singing – group singing can send positive chemicals through your body that can naturally make you happier,” says Baldwin.

“He gets the one on one and he gets that attention that he needs and they work with him at their own pace,” says Vernell Williams.

Miller’s grandmother Vernell Williams says she loves Spectrum Jam. As an autism advocate, she just like many, want children on the autism spectrum to have better opportunities. Right now, she is hoping that Alabama lawmakers remove the age cap of 18 for autism insurance.

“He’s getting at that age where they might cut him off,” says Williams.

Nonetheless, she says she is thankful for what the state has done so far.

“When we first started off we had to be at the legislature just lobbying for different things so they are helping us with this. But there are more things to be done,” says Williams.

It’s projects like Spectrum Jam that Williams says helps the process.

April is Autism Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control reports that one in 59 children in the U.S have autism.

To learn more about Spectrum Jam click here.