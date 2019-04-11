MPD Arrests 14-year-old Shot Near Lee High School

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery Police have charged a third teen involved in a shooting near Lee High School, and now say the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

Police say a 14-year-old that was critically wounded, is one of three suspects charged with multiple felonies in connection with the April 4th shooting on Mallory Street.

The teens were charged Wednesday, but have not been identified because they are juveniles. MPD charged a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys with one count each of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and discharging

a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2800 block of Mallory Street at about 11:00 that morning, where they found the 14-

year-old boy who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MPD’s investigation has determined that the three suspects knew the 4th teen they intended to rob, and the critically injured 14-year-old was one of the would-be armed robbers.

Police Chief Ernest Finley said Thursday at a weekly mayor’s briefing, the shooting does not appear to be gang related, but that it is upsetting and concerning that several of the teens involved had guns. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said whether the shooter will face any charges.