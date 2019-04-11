Stormy Sunday Ahead !

by Shane Butler

It’s quiet now but our weather will be become rather active over the weekend and again later next week. We’re definitely in the spring storm season and we have a few rounds lined up and the first is set for early Sunday morning and then throughout the day. In the mean time, we get two more days of warm and uneventful weather across our area. Temps will climb into the low to mid 80s both Friday and Saturday. A few showers can’t be ruled out but we don’t expect anything other than that through Saturday afternoon. A strong cold front will move into the deep south late Saturday night. Along and ahead of this boundary will be rain and storms. Some of the storms will be strong to severe. The main threats will favor damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes! Everyone will need to be weather alert early Sunday morning and throughout the day. The storm threat will decrease by Sunday evening and we’re back to milder conditions early next week. It’s a couple of days to catch our breath before the next round of storms move into the area late Wednesday into Thursday.