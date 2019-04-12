Alabama State University Host “Me Too” Movement Founder Tarana Burke

by Jerome Jones

Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement spoke to students and faculty at ASU today. The event is part of Burks “Me Too” HBCU Tour.

The forum was open to the public. Events included an open discussion, a men’s workshop, and a strategic workshop for student and university leadership.

The event was sponsored by the ASU Violence Against Women and Men program. VAWM is designed to combat and educate students about sexual assault and domestic abuse.