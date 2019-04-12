Churches Prepare for Severe Weather on Palm Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Churches across the area are making preparations for the severe weather threat on Sunday. Alabama News Network and emergency agencies have been urging churches to have a NOAA weather radio and a plan to get people to safety, especially because Palm Sunday services will likely be crowded with people.

New Home Baptist Church in Montgomery is ready. The church’s fitness room doubles as a reinforced storm shelter. Members say the shelter has been inspected. They encourage people living in mobile homes to head to the church shelter during severe weather.

The church added the storm shelter in 2015.