Fred’s in Marion Among the 159 Stores to Close

by Alabama News Network Staff

Fred’s Inc. says it will close 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores in 13 states by the end of May. The list includes 19 stores in Alabama. In our area, the store in Marion is scheduled to close.

The Memphis-based company said in a news release liquidation sales at those stores were beginning Thursday. The company’s 398 other discount stores will remain open.

CEO Joseph Anto said in the release the company will work to move employees to other stores if possible.

The company said it is continuing to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy assets.

The list of stores being closed includes the 19 in Alabama, 31 in Mississippi, 25 in Georgia, 23 in Tennessee, 19 in Arkansas, 14 in Louisiana, 11 in South Carolina, six in Texas, four in Kentucky, three in North Carolina, two in Missouri and one each in Illinois and Oklahoma.

Complete list of store closings

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)