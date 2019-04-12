Gordonville Opens New Municipal Complex

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The town of Gordonville has a new municipal complex. Town officials opened it up to the public for the first time Friday afternoon.

Residents packed the grand opening ceremony at the new facility.

Mayor Orbuty Ross Ozier says the complex has a council chamber — three administrative offices — and three rest rooms.

The project was funded by a grant and a loan from USDA Rural Development.

“It’s built for expansion,” said Ozier.

“The second phase is going to consist of another wing to this building. And also with a center rotunda. Then the municipal complex will be completed.”

The town of Gordonville was incorporated in 1990.

It’s located in Lowndes County and has a population of 326 people.