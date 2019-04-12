Growing Weekend Storm Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Friday will be a fairly decent day of weather as we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs generally in the lower 80s. Much of Saturday looks pretty good too as most locations will be dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. However, through the day tomorrow, we are going to be watching a developing system to our west which looks to bring the threat of strong to severe storms to Alabama this weekend.

SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL THIS WEEKEND: To the west tomorrow, a severe weather outbreak is expected across the ARKLATEX, where the SPC has a “moderate risk” (level 4/5) for severe storms tomorrow.



This severe weather threat extends into western portions of Alabama as we head into the predawn hours on Sunday. Then for Sunday, the SPC has nearly all of Alabama in a “slight risk” (level 2/5), while eastern portions of the area are under an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5).

The main line of strong to possibly severe storms will move into the western parts of the area around 3:00 am to 6:00 am time frame Sunday morning, but there is the possibility of supercells forming out ahead of the line. The window for strong to severe storms across the area looks to be from 12:00 am to around 4:00 pm Sunday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, with tornadoes and damaging winds being the main threats. This weekend, especially early Sunday morning through early afternoon, it is extremely important that you stay weather aware. Have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts including a NOAA Weather Radio and the Alabama News Network Weather App. It’s free and available in your App Store, be sure to download it today.

NEXT WEEK: Plenty of sunshine can be expected to start off the week with highs in the lower to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds start to roll in with a few showers possible late Wednesday ahead of our next strong to severe storm threat on Thursday and Friday. More about this system later, lets get through this weekend system first before we start to focus on next weeks threat.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan