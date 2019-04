Man Killed in Ann St. Shooting Friday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to MPD, one man was killed. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 1100 block of Ann street at 8:20 p.m in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Police say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

