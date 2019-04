by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police has identified and captured a woman who is suspected of stealing $600 worth of jewelry.

The woman has been identified as Angelette Sealey, 49, of Maplesville.

Police say the theft happened April 6 from an unidentified store in Prattville.

She has since been captured by the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Prattville Police Department will present the jewelry theft case to grand jury for an indictment.