Stabbing In Macon County Leaves One Dead, One Injured

by A.J Williams

Macon County authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Sheriff Andre Brunson says that stabbing happened Wednesday night near Notasulga. The second victim is in critical condition.

Brunson says several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI narcotics unit, and the Gulf Coast Marshal Task Force.

One person has been arrested, but their identity has not been released.