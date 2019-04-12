Storms Saturday Night Into Sunday !

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into the peak of our spring severe storm season and we have a storm system that’s causing concern for us this weekend. Your Saturday will turn out to be fairly decent with warm and windy conditions but it all goes down hill Saturday night into Sunday. An area of low pressure and trailing front will advance eastward into our area. Along and ahead of the boundary, we expect rain and storms. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with the main threats damaging winds and tornadoes. Due to the arrival time of 2am in our western counties, everyone will need to have a way to receive warnings overnight Saturday. You may be asleep when storms are approaching your area, so it’s crucial you can be alerted to take shelter. The storms will be impacting our entire area through Sunday morning and continuing into Sunday afternoon. We expect the storms to be east of us by late afternoon Sunday. Cool & drier air will spill into the state and it looks nice for the start of the up coming work week. We get a few days of sunny and mild conditions just before the next round of storms moves into the area late week.