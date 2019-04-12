Two Men Shot at Troy Carwash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of North Three Notch Street.

At 7:13 pm officers responded to the report of a shooting at A&A Carwash on North Three Notch Street. When officers arrived, they found two male victims in their mid 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance. One of the victims was then transported to a Montgomery Hospital with life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Troy Police

Department at 334-566-0500.