University of Alabama Trustees to Consider Tuition Freeze

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama system is proposing a freeze on in-state tuition at all three campuses for the upcoming school year.

The move would mean tuition remains the same next year at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa as well as at UAB in Birmingham and UAH in Huntsville.

The chancellor of the system, former trustee Finis St. John, says the freeze on in-state tuition would be the first time in 40 years that all three campuses haven’t hiked costs for Alabama residents.

Trustees will consider the recommendation at a meeting in June.

