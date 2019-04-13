Are You Prepared for A Severe Weather Emergency?

by Jerome Jones

Today officials and EMA managers from around the River Region came together for an emergency preparedness fair.

Officials say that the number one item that you need to have is a NOAA weather radio, and an APP like the Alabama News Network Weather App. An emergency plan will increase chances of survival during an emergency.

Items like flashlights, whistles, a first aid kit,snacks and enough water to last a few days are must have items. It is also a good idea to have a list of emergency contact numbers.

There is severe weather threat to our area Sunday. Officials say churches should have plans on where they would move the congregation in case of an emergency. Churches should also have someone monitoring a NOAA weather radio at all times.